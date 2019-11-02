Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLL opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $400.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $257,534.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

