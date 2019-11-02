Strs Ohio Sells 2,100 Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of CNB Financial worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNB Financial by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 86,999 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CNB Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 770,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CNB Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. CNB Financial Corp has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $483.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.99.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

