Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Utah Medical Products worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 312.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1,116.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTMD opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.79. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

