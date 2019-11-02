Stuart A. Hockridge Sells 5,049 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $1,262,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALGN opened at $257.04 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,507,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,507,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,590,000 after purchasing an additional 300,590 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 11,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

