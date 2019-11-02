SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Get SUBARU CORP/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SUBARU CORP/ADR were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUBARU CORP/ADR (FUJHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUBARU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUBARU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.