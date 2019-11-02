Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $970.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, COSS, Radar Relay and Kucoin. During the last week, Substratum has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00217112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.01432684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00117814 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS, Binance, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Tidex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.