Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 52,057 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,057 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $457,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 54,796 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,563,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.97. 4,198,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.