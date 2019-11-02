Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 404,951 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,051,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 404,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $531,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 193,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 92,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.0% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 123,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.59. 7,086,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,672,162. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $222.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,286.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

