Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,391 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,256,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $858,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Boeing by 36,928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1,774.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,860,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.97 and a 200 day moving average of $359.53. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $367.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $416.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.97.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

