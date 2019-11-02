Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,181 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Caterpillar worth $308,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,880,000 after buying an additional 411,655 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,898,000 after buying an additional 46,928 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after buying an additional 1,496,100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after buying an additional 4,139,332 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,059,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,975. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average is $128.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Buckingham Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,729. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.