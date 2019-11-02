Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 15,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Summit Materials by 15.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,199 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Summit Materials by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

NYSE:SUM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. 1,807,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 149.50 and a beta of 2.17. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.42%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.