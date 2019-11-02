Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) & Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Financial Review

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Natural Alternatives International and Sundial Growers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundial Growers 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sundial Growers has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 229.15%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Natural Alternatives International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Sundial Growers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $138.29 million 0.47 $6.54 million N/A N/A Sundial Growers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 4.73% 8.72% 6.98% Sundial Growers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Sundial Growers on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review. In addition, the company sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. It manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. The company's private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

