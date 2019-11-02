Sunoco LP (SUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $33.87 on Friday. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

