SunTrust Banks Boosts T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $95.00

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.54.

TMUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,541. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,320,138,000 after purchasing an additional 372,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,620 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,817,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,066,000 after purchasing an additional 383,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,930,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,795,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

