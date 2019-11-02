SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Amedisys Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.09. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $103.76 and a fifty-two week high of $152.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.41.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 66,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 35.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 15.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,763,000 after acquiring an additional 67,316 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $135,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,861,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total value of $45,076.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,530.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

