Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Up 7.9% in October

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunworks by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 566,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunworks by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 910,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunworks by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUNW traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.03. 362,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.74%. Analysts expect that Sunworks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

