Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar purchased 7,200 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

SUPN stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,826. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.