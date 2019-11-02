Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.3% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 2,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total transaction of $2,077,896.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,842,614,949.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,204 shares of company stock worth $30,207,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.33.

MA stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,479. The company has a market cap of $281.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $293.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.54 and its 200-day moving average is $266.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.