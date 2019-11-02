Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Reduces Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lessened its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. East West Bancorp accounts for 2.3% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,218,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,773,000 after buying an additional 2,027,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,662,000 after purchasing an additional 817,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,765,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,562,000 after purchasing an additional 686,664 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after purchasing an additional 317,801 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,257 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Catherine Zhou acquired 2,512 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.82 per share, with a total value of $100,027.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $100,027.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Yen acquired 1,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.92 per share, with a total value of $50,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,643.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,962. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.