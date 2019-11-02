Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Takes $584,000 Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,571 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 988.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 143,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,660 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 147,690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $136,551.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,651.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 698,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,881,320. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

