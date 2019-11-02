Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 88.50 by UBS Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 88.50 target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

SREN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 106.90 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 109 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 118 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 108 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 107.04.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

