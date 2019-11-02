Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a coverage optimism score of -2.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. ValuEngine cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Switch stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Switch has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.89, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $9,508,490.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $927,600.00. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

