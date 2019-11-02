Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 981,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,125.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $8,507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 16.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 307,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $5,064,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 85.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 123,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $2,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYKE. Sidoti cut their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of SYKE stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $31.36. 214,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,091. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

