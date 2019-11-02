Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €83.33 ($96.90).

Shares of SY1 stock traded up €1.16 ($1.35) on Tuesday, hitting €87.44 ($101.67). 223,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($85.44). The company has a 50 day moving average of €87.10 and a 200 day moving average of €84.90.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

