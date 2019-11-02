SYSCO (SYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect SYSCO to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SYSCO to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.98.

In other SYSCO news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,076,678.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771 over the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

