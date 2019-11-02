T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. H2O AM LLP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 339,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,651,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

