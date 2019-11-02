Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Kevin H. Roche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,270.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $107,679.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,394.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,904 shares of company stock worth $2,464,295 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 235,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 49,721 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 528,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $860.15 million, a PE ratio of 136.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. Tactile Systems Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

