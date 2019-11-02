TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.16 ($25.77).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TEG opened at €21.78 ($25.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is €21.08 and its 200 day moving average is €20.84. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €19.62 ($22.81) and a 12-month high of €22.48 ($26.14).

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.