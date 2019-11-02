Tamawood (ASX:TWD) Shares Down 3.5%

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) shares fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$3.62 ($2.57) and last traded at A$3.62 ($2.57), 7,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.75 ($2.66).

The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 million and a P/E ratio of 23.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.52.

Tamawood Company Profile (ASX:TWD)

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. The company is based in Rocklea, Australia.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Tamawood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamawood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.