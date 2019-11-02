Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Position Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 245,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 57.26%.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

In related news, CEO Steven B. Tanger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,215,098.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

