Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lifted to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Tata Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CLSA raised Tata Motors from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tata Motors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Tata Motors stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,938. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 1,095.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,412,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 487,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 42.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 895,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 266,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 233,627 shares in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

