Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 181 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 183.85 ($2.40).

Shares of TW traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 168 ($2.20). 12,960,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.89.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

