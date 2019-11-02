Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 181 ($2.37) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.25) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 183.85 ($2.40).

Taylor Wimpey stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 168 ($2.20). 12,960,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 3.35. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.89.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

