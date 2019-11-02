TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.18.

TCF stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

