TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

TCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on TCF Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Shares of TCF stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,341,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 375,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 119,843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,506 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

