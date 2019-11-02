TD Securities Lowers Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 90.93% from the company’s current price.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.22.

SES stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.19. 508,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.51. The stock has a market cap of $703.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$4.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$793.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 22,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$121,053.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 262,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,436,077.84. Also, Director Rene Amirault purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,414,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,765,725.78. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,102.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

