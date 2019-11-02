TD Securities Lowers Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$2.50

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 115.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YGR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$1.16. 417,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$3.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.00.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$36.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.90 million. Research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James bought 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$30,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 253,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$456,053.40. Also, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,583,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,270,362. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 60,240 shares of company stock valued at $102,907.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

