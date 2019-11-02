TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Issues Earnings Results

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. TDK had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $102.51 on Friday. TDK has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

