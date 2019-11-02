Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 75,338 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 71.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

FTI opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

