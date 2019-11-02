Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 90,332 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 96.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90,332 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

