Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 62.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,374 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 81.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.75.

LBRDK stock opened at $119.68 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $68.47 and a 12 month high of $120.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.51.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.37). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 504.89% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.