Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.62 Million Stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arconic were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Arconic by 34.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.4% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,401,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after buying an additional 58,749 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.2% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.48. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $28.54.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

In other news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,815.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,805,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $45,039,220.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,306,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,721,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARNC. Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

