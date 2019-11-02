Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA increased its holdings in shares of YY by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 74,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YY by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of YY by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YY by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of YY by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of YY from $98.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of YY from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. YY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.01.

YY stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. YY Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.97 million. YY had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.75%. YY’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

