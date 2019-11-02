Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,348 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of 3M by 3,427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,210 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of 3M by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,384,000 after acquiring an additional 124,665 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,840,000 after acquiring an additional 94,863 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

MMM stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.36 and a 200 day moving average of $170.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

