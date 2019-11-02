Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TIKK opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.90. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

