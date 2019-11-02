Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,579. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $570,268.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,057 shares of company stock worth $5,336,085 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

