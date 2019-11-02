Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Receives $12.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

TEO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 410,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,853. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 364.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 2,108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

