Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TDY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $375.00 target price on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

NYSE TDY opened at $336.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $189.35 and a twelve month high of $336.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.40 and its 200 day moving average is $283.80.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $802.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total value of $2,297,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,016.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total value of $1,818,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,202.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,191 shares of company stock worth $9,939,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

