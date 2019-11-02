Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Shares Down 0.6%

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.73, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services.

