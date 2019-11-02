Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 56735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In other news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72.

About Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

